Adidas & AriZona Iced Tea Launch Footwear Collaboration

AriZona Iced Tea x adidas Originals have teamed up for another new collaboration, following a successful sneaker launch in 2019.

Inspired by the iconic AriZona Big Cans, the collab features four new colorways of the adidas Originals Superstar silhouette, including a fan favorite cherry blossom design.

The collection features playful AriZona detailing following the brands “Have an Iced Day” slogan that is beautifully embroidered on the exterior. Each sneaker comes with a cherry blossom laced pouch meant to hold a $1 bill, just enough to purchase an AZ big can at your local bodega.

The AriZona Iced Tea x adidas Originals collaboration is available now at Adidas.com for $100 USD.