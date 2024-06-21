PUMA Unveils the Stewie 3 “City of Love”

When WNBA All Star Breanna Stewart heads to France this summer, she’ll be playing the game she loves in the new Stewie 3 “City of Love.”

PUMA unveils the second colorway of Breanna Stewart’s third signature shoe. This cool blue iteration features Parisian-inspired floral details, reflecting Stewart’s love for the game, her family, and her prestigious career.

The Stewie 3 “City of Love” is built for performance, featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for cushioning. It also boasts a drop-in mid sole for enhanced support and comfort, nitrogen foam technology for responsiveness, and a breathable, supportive upper.

Photos courtesy of PUMA

The PUMA Stewie 3 City of Love launches June 28th, 2024 with a collection of apparel spanning cardigans, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and more. It will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker.