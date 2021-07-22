Lexxola Introduces New Sunglasses Style: the “Eva”

Lexxola Eva

Eyewear brand Lexxola has introduced its latest style, dubbed the Eva, based off feedback from their customers.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lexxola, the company solely creates its products using a consumer-first design approach that also takes into account the spending behavior of Gen Z. The brand has previously produced two limited-edition slim framed styles—the “Vale” and the “Saam”—and have since created the Eva as its most design-forward slim frames yet.

Two of Lexxola’s styles we’re seen on both Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa last week as the tinted frames are a favorite of celebrities and creators across the globe.

The Lexxola Eva is available now at the brand’s website in multiple colorways.

