Herschel Supply Teams Up With The Simpsons For Limited Collection

Design-driven global lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply Co., has introduced a new, playful collection in partnership with America’s longest running sitcom, The Simpsons.

The Simpsons x Herschel Supply Collection features signature bags, accessories and headwear in fun, vibrant styles inspired by The Simpsons family. The collection is made from 100% recycled fabrics and a custom cloud print liner.

The line includes an array of classic Herschel styles with prints inspired by members of The Simpsons™ family, including Bart, Homer, Lisa, Marge and Maggie. The iconic characters we all know and love are now available for everyday wear with Herschel Supply. All styles are adorned in six prints celebrating each character from TV’s most iconic family.

Homer Simpson: celebrating Homer Simpson and his love of donuts, this print features the pink glazed Lard Lad donut against a blue background.

Marge Simpson: this design features Marge Simpson with her iconic blue hair and pearl necklace set on a contrasting pink background.

Bart Simpson: a print of everyone's favorite prankster, this pattern shows Bart Simpson riding his beloved green skateboard.

Lisa Simpson: an all-over Lisa Eyes print inspired by the A+++ student and saxophone prodigy.

Maggie Simpson: tiny but brilliant—Maggie Simpson is a repeating print of the smallest Simpson family member, set on a pink background.

Duff Beer: made to keep your Duff Beer cold, two red insulated coolers display Homer Simpson enjoying his favorite beverage along with the iconic Duff logo

Shop the full Herschel Supply x The Simpsons Collection now at Herschel.com.