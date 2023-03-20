Toyo Tires Launches Team Toyo Driver’s Club Lifestyle Brand with Standard Issue Tees

Toyo Tires is introducing the Team Toyo Driver’s Club as a lifestyle brand that incorporates fashion and quality materials, in collaboration with Standard Issue Tees.

For it’s initial rollout, the collaboration will produce a collection of premium t-shirts, sweatshirts, and headwear.

“The Team Toyo Driver’s Club was established to offer enthusiasts with clothing that suits their automotive lifestyle while reflecting their sense of fashion,” said Stan Chen of Toyo Tires. “Together with Standard Issue Tees, our shared goal was to create a collection of apparel made from premium material that would be long- lasting and comfortable, making it appropriate for any occasion. This is the first collection and we’re excited to showcase what else we have in the works for the Team Toyo Driver’s Club.”

The collaboration between Toyo Tires and Standard Issue Tees showcases their shared passion for quality and performance, bridging fashion and engineering. Manufactured in Los Angeles, Standard Issue Tees is known for creating clothing suitable for diverse styles and preferences, promising fashionable and comfortable options for its customers.

“Growing up in So. Cal in the 90’s, Toyo Tires and the import car movement was very impactful for me,” said Jarod Lee of Standard Issue Tees. “Working with them all of these years later on the Driver’s Club with Standard Issue is a real full circle moment.”

The exclusive Team Toyo Driver’s Club clothing will feature the brand’s emblem, making it suitable for casual events such as “Cars & Coffee” or as comfortable leisurewear during long drives. The clothing is crafted with the same level of precision and attention to detail as every Toyo Tire, making it a must-have for anyone who cares about fashion or is passionate about automotive culture.

The collection consists of Standard Issue’s go to pieces including a tee, hoodie, and headwear available in a wide variety of colors. Each piece displays a “Team Toyo Driver’s Club,” embroidered hit on the left chest. Tees are built with Standard Issue’s original 10 oz ring spun cotton and are priced at $40 USD. Hoodies are made from Standard Issue’s 24 oz ring spun cotton and are priced at $130 USD. The assortment is rounded out by two co-branded headwear pieces. A traditional dad hat, which is priced $25 USD and classic bucket hat which is priced at $30 USD.

The Team Toyo Driver’s Club collection is available now, exclusively on the Standard Issue Tees website, Standardissuetees.com.