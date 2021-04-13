STARTER X Budweiser 50th Anniversary Collection

Following the release of their first domestic collaboration that dropped earlier this year, Starter and Budweiser are at it again with a new release on the global stage in their series in honor of the Starter brand’s 50th anniversary.

The Starter X Budweiser collection merges together the rich histories of two powerhouse American brands.

Sold in over 85 countries and earning the coveted rank of #1 most valuable beer brand in the world, Budweiser has become synonymous with cultural movements in movies, music and of course major global sporting events. Joining forces with well-known sports apparel brand Starter, extends their reach to fans across the globe, as Starter enjoys an international presence in countries across Europe, Canada, Asia and Latin America, with both sports lovers and fashion enthusiasts dawning the classic star logo.

The iconic satin jacket originator tapped the “King of Beers” to create a collection that highlights their history of influencing fashion trendsetting culture.

The Starter x Budweiser capsule blends together the heritage of these two timeless American brands by fusing sports, style and pop culture. Incorporating the infamous bold color scheme of Budweiser and the classic athletic silhouettes of Starter, the collection creates an assortment of standout pieces. Featuring the Starter brand’s take on Budweiser’s iconic logos, the assortment includes graphic tees, sweatshirts, rugby shirts, baseball shirts, satin jackets, breakaway jackets and hats.

The Starter x Budweiser capsule is available now worldwide at Starter-BlackLabel.com and HBX.com.