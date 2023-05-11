Etnies x Bones Collaborate On New Collection

Etnies and BONES WHEELS have collaborated to create a collection of performance-driven wheels, shoes and apparel that are a marriage of heritage and quality.

“Collaboration is important. What better way to illustrate a symbiotic relationship than the ecosystem of flowers and insects? This was the concept we gathered inspiration from – a union of nature that thrives when combined,” said the team at BONES WHEELS.

The collection includes three BONES STF WHEELS and four styles of etnies shoes including the Josl1n Michelin x Bones, MC Rap Lo x Bones, Windrow x Bones and Marana Slip x Bones, as well as apparel.

“Really stoked on how this collab turned out! We did one with BONES WHEELS in the past and it was very sick! Looking forward to the release of this new one,” says team rider Chris Joslin.

The etnies x BONES WHEELS collection is available now on Bones.com and Etnies.com.