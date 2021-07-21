BBC’s ICECREAM Releases Capsule Celebrating Rolling Loud 2021

Billionaire Boys Club’s ICECREAM is celebrating the return of Rolling Loud with a limited-edition capsule collection.

In celebration of Rolling Loud – Miami 2021, BBC ICECREAM will be dropping an exclusive capsule collection of tees and accessories.

Fans of ICECREAM and Rolling Loud will be able to pick up a limited edition designed graphic tee, a branded rainbow grinder and rolling papers, all likely collectible items.

The tees will retail for $60 each, grinder for $30 and rolling papers for $6.

The ICECREAM Rolling Loud 2021 capsule releases July 22ned, exclusively at BBC ICECREAM’s Miami store located at 255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL and online at BBCICECREAM.com starting at 12PM EST.