PUMA’s Iconic Slipstream Set To Return

PUMA has announced the return of its next-generation Slipstream sneaker from ‘80s basketball to the modern-day.

This summer, the storied PUMA Slipstream makes its return in a plethora of colorways and makeups. Re-imagined today, 2022’s evolution of the Slipstream combines the basketball DNA with an undeniably clean and modern look. The silhouette’s tooling and upper are given a contemporary feel via a sculpted midsole, updated overlay panels, and a remodeled collar construction. Without compromising its performance roots, today the Slipstream is a court classic reinvented.

To reintroduce the Slipstream, PUMA fam members – Neymar Jr, LaMelo Ball, Romeo Beckham, Memphis Depay, Danna Paola and more – embark on a galactic journey to reach new horizons with the Slipstream in the PUMA campaign video. The ambassadors invite those ready to escape the old, enter the new, and join them on a journey that enters the Slipstream, which you can watch below.

The 2022 PUMA Slipstream is available today in Europe, with the U.S. seeing the release on June 29th at PUMA.com and select retailers.