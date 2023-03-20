éS Introduce The Muckmouth Stylus Mid

éS introduces a new collaboration with New Zealand-bred skateboarding brand Muckmouth.

The 1990s-inspired collection features éS’ Stylus Mid sneaker, along with a crewneck sweater, t-shirt, and jeans.

“Blue, Red, and White… UK flag? NZ Flag? USA Flag? Nope, nothing to do with our connection to any of them, just some dope colours put together for a ‘90s inspired collection of shoes and clothes. Please sag your jeans, let your tongues breathe, and just, be cool – that’s all we ask,” says a press release.

The Muckmouth x éS collection is available now at your local skate shop and eSskateboarding.com..