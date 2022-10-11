HUF Enters Cannabis with Collaboration with Lost Farm by Kiva

Two iconic California brands – legendary skate brand HUF and Lost Farm by Kiva Confections – have teamed up for HUF’s first ever cannabis collaboration.

Available now, the capsule collection will include a merch collection alongside a limited edition Chew and Gummy that uniquely blends skate & streetwear roots with the strains and cities near and dear to both brand’s hearts – SF & LA.

Sour Grape x Sour Diesel Lost Farm Chew: For the ones that have been with HUF since the beginning, throwing it back to San Francisco, the city where the brand started in 2002. With a reputation both dank and sweet, the legendary sativa strain Sour Diesel yields an unmistakable skunk citrus funk like no other flower out there. Classic grape flavors characterize this sweet fruit chew finished out with the thick, dank scents of Sour Diesel.

Black Cherry x OG Kush Lost Farm Gummy: No strain is more LA than OG Kush, the city that HUF calls home. Black Cherry x OG Kush Gummies feature peppery OG Kush notes, balanced with a cherry cola flavor finish. OG Kush is a balanced hybrid defined by complex aromas of earthy wood and skunky fuel on a citrus pine background.

The collection aims to further highlight the synergies between cannabis, streetwear and skate culture.

In addition to Gummies and Chews, customers will be able to get their hands on limited edition merch including graphic tees, socks, clocks, and more.

Merch includes

HUF x LF Short Sleeve T (White,100% cotton short sleeve tee – $34)

(White,100% cotton short sleeve tee – $34) HUF x LF Buds Sock (White, Cotton/poly blend crew socks, embroidered collab Lost Farm® Green Buddy at calf. Jacquard toe/heel and footbed artwork, $18)

(White, Cotton/poly blend crew socks, embroidered collab Lost Farm® Green Buddy at calf. Jacquard toe/heel and footbed artwork, $18) HUF x LF Compass Short Sleeve T (Tiedye,100% cotton short sleeve tee, $38)

(Tiedye,100% cotton short sleeve tee, $38) HUF x LF Compass Short Sleeve T (Black, 100% cotton short sleeve tee, $38)

(Black, 100% cotton short sleeve tee, $38) HUF x LF Clock (Clock with Green Buddy and friends printed artwork on clock face & signature HUF-green second hand, $40)

Lost Farm x HUF is available in dispensaries across California, with merch available for purchase at HUF locations, select skate shops and Zumiez for a limited time.

Visit HUFWorldwide.com and KIVA for more info.