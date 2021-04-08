Noon Goons Launches Vault By Vans Capsule

California-based menswear brand, Noon Goons, has announced the launch of its its first footwear collection, done in collaboration with Vans.

Comprised of three iconic Vans styles, the Vault by Vans x Noon Goons collection incorporates luxe materials like leather and velvet with subtle fashion-forward details for a collection of elevated footwear that is a perfect representation of both brands.

“I grew up wearing Vans, and all of my friends surf for them,” says Noon Goons’ founder Kurt Narmore. “As a brand, we are so deep in Southern California culture. We knew that if we ever did shoes, it would have to be with Vans.”

Beginning in late 2019, Narmore and his creative director Sam Jarou toured the Vans headquarters in Costa Mesa, where they experimented with all types of fabric, finishes and silhouettes before settling on three classic styles with subtle, irreverent flips.

“Ultimately, we decided to do variations of what we wore growing up,” says Narmore. “For me it was the Sk8-Hi and slip-on; for Sam, it was the Old Skool.”

Anchoring the collection is the classic Sk8-Hi sneaker in snakeskin-embossed white leather, with striking black side and foxing stripes, and black Noon Goons logo embroidered on the heel. Style 36, Vans’ classic Old Skool skate shoe, reverses this colorway, with snakeskin-embossed black leather and contrasting white side and foxing stripes, with white Noon Goons logo embroidery. Rounding out the trio is Vans’ classic Slip-On, done Noon Goons-style in dark navy velvet with an all-black sole. A white Noon Goons logo on the heel completes the look, while an unexpected leopard insole references the Fly By Leather Jacket and Leopard Zip Shirt from Noon Goons’ Spring 2021 collection.

The Vault by Vans x Noon Goons collection will be available on NoonGoons.com, as well as select Noon Goons and Vault by Vans retailers, on April 15.