Herschel Supply Opens First Retail Store in the United States

Herschel Supply has officially opened its first ever retail destination in the United States.

Located in the heart of New York City at 138 Fifth Avenue, where the iconic Flatiron Building splits Broadway and 5th Avenue, the 2,500-square-foot store is positioned prominently at one of the brand’s favorite intersections in the world, where locals and travelers unite. Since launch in 2009, Herschel has solidified itself as a leader in the bag category and has continued to build upon its success through one-of-a-kind collaborations, category expansions, and unique storytelling. Its latest opening is a testament to the brand momentum and marks the beginning of its ambitious retail expansion through 2023.

Co-Founders Jamie and Lyndon Cormack collaborated with their in-house design team and lead designer Rye Johnson to create an immersive customer experience that mirrors the distinctive energy of New York City. Upon entrance, customers will be greeted by a large LED screen highlighting the latest campaign imagery, with the store’s vibrant colored walls in full view. A clear juxtaposition of mixed materials, old and new, are seen in design details including reclaimed oak tables, glass-blown Bocci lights, vintage furniture, and a tile-wrapped cash desk and dressing rooms.

To further Herschel’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts, the brand has dedicated an area of the store to host their rotating Artist in Residence program, featuring a large scale gallery wall and additional lounge space for artists to expand their installations. Above the main floor, designed with a windowed wall looking down into the store, is a 1,200-square-foot space that will be used to host community events throughout the year.

“Opening a store in New York City has been a goal of ours since we launched the brand. There’s no city in the world that celebrates people on the move like New York, from local commuters to travelers across the globe,” said Lyndon Cormack, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Herschel Supply.

“We’re thrilled to invite our community into the world of Herschel,” added Niko George, Director of Global Retail. “Our goal for Flatiron, and for all Herschel stores, is to serve as more than just a backdrop for product. They will be true interactive spaces that will come to life through panels, events, and giving back to the community.”

The Flatiron store will offer one of the largest selections of Herschel products in the world, from its bestselling backpack collection to everyday essentials such as wallets and headwear. The newly launched apparel line, Herschel Supply Uniform, will also be available, as well as the brand’s range of travel options, including luggage, duffles, and accessories.

Store hours will be Monday through Sunday from 10AM to 7PM. For more information, please visit HerschelSupply.com.