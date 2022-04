Southern California footwear brand LAMO has dropped its spring/summer ’22 line of men’s sneakers, including the new Paul silhouette.

With breezy looks for the warmer weather, the Paul is made with the LAMO-LITE outsole, providing stability and durability for summer activities.

All products that feature the LAMO-LITE outsole have a 30-Day Comfort Guarantee.

The new LAMO Paul is available in the brand’s online store.