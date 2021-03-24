HUF & Street Fighter Come Together for Nostalgic Collaboration

HUF takes it back to the days of coin-operated arcade games and 8-bit pixels with a new HUF x Street Fighter collaboration.

The collection injects a dose of 90’s nostalgia across a range of wovens, fleece, tees, hats, socks, and accessories. Piece feature your favorite characters and stages pulled directly from the Capcom archives. The iconic Stages and Chun-Li Resort Shirts headline the collection alongside an electric Blanka Hoodie and Tee, the Sake Bomb Set, a series of collectible skate decks, and the Arcade Hoodie featuring an image of the functional, remixed HUF x Street Fighter™ arcade game seen in the lookbook.

Insert coin and make it to the Bonus Round… when the HUF x Street Fighter™ collection drops March 25th at the brand’s flagship stores and online shop.