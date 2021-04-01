Iverson’s Reebok “Answer IV” Celebrates 20 Years

Reebok has confirmed the official 20th Anniversary return of of Allen Iverson’s Answer IV OG, which was debuted by the brand and the NBA legend during his historic 2000-2001 MVP campaign.

Featuring a unique zip-up shroud and racing-inspired upper, the polarizing design is of the most coveted from Iverson’s signature Reebok “Answer” series.

“Answer IV is the crown jewel of Iverson’s journey and the cultural shift he helped to lead,” recalls veteran Reebok Footwear Designer Xavier Jones. “By his ’00-’01 season, ‘Chuck’ was already so beloved for his style and how he approached the game, but that year truly cemented A.I. as a cultural icon. On his feet, Answer IV became a symbol for the new era of modern athlete and a celebration of self-expression. It is without a doubt one of the most iconic sneakers to ever grace the hardwood.”

In Fall 2000, ahead of Iverson’s fifth season and in the heart of his meteoric pro basketball rise, Reebok released a brand new sneaker that would “Answer” the demands of A.I.’s on-court energy and defiant off-court style. While this fourth installment of Iverson’s signature Reebok “Answer” series carried forward a number of key design elements like DMX cushioning, the Answer IV was a true divergence from the pack. With its wave-like upper, “I3” racing-inspired sidewalls, distinct high-contrast color blocking and zipper shroud, like many of Reebok’s bold basketball sneakers of the era, the Answer IV could not be missed – neither could A.I.

What many do not know is that when Reebok first released the shoe in 2000, Iverson – its most important stress tester – found that the zipper would undo itself during action, opening the shroud and exposing the foot. While the issue complimented A.I.’s laid back look, the “malfunction” ultimately compromised the sneaker’s in-game function. Thus, Reebok would soon add the Velcro strap found on later models, for added security.

For the 20th Anniversary reissue, OG fans will appreciate original design elements like the fading gradient “I3” logo cascading down the tongue veiled by the zipper shroud, 3M reflective details returning to the “I3” quarter panels and top of tongue, the original eye-catching upper and a dynamic outsole featuring DMX foam, a TPU bridge plate and tactical tread patterns. The outsole is complemented by OG graphic executions like the Iverson head sunken underfoot, engraved “Only The Strong Survive” tagline and “I3” and Vector logos at the bridge and forefoot.

The Reebok Answer IV OG returns April 15th at Reebok.com, Finish Line, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Champs Sports and JD Sports for $130 USD. The shoes released alongside a limited run of 199 serial-numbered commemorative “Answer-Versary” trading cards.