Men’s Styles For Fall 2021 From TOMS

After introducing the new men’s silhouette earlier this year, dubbed the Rover, TOMS has delivered a number of new styles and colorways for men for the fall season.

Shoes in the line-up are made to be classic, casual and designed for maximum comfort. Styles include:

The Teton

The Teton is a classic lace-up boot, with a little extra edge. It features a suede upper, a crepe wrapped midsole, a removable and hand-washable OrthoLite Eco X40 Hybrid insole, and a heel pull tab for an easy accessibility.

The Fremont

The Fremont is a chukka boot with a classic style and comfort. It has a suede upper, a crepe wrapped midsole, and an OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid, and is made with plant derived and recycled materials.

The Lowden

The Lowden is a men’s slip-on with an old school feel, with a suede upper, a crepe wrapped midsole, and OrthoLite insole, and a heel tab.

All TOMS men’s styles are available on TOMS.com.