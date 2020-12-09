Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness: Melody Ehsani, Sam Miro & Viva La Bonita

Foot Locker’s “12 Days of Greatness” continues. This week, the brand releases exclusive collections of apparel from Melody Ehsani, Sam Miro and Viva La Bonita.
“12 Days of Greatness” is a basketball-inspired holiday collection celebrating the universal love of basketball. Foot Locker teamed up with some of the biggest names in streetwear, sneaker and basketball culture – including Waraire Boswell, Don C, Melody Ehsani, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Sami Miro, PJ Tucker, Rhuigi Villaseñor and more.
Drop #7 will be on Friday (December 11th). Be sure to check out footlocker.com/12daysofgreatness to see the latest releases and learn more.
Melody Ehsani
o Short-sleeve T-Shirt, $45
o Fleece Pants, $85
o Fleece Hoodie, $90
Sami Miro
o Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $50
o Fleece Pants, $75
o Fleece Crew, $80
Viva La Bonita
o Growth Thru Seasons T-Shirt, $35
o Tie Dye Hoodie, $75
o Crew Sweatshirt, $65
o Tie Dye Jogger, $70