Following their collaboration last year, Dr. Martens and Sex Pistols return with a new collection as part of Doc’s 60th anniversary.

The new collection takes the infamous “Filth and the Fury” newspaper headline and prints it onto classic DM’s silhouettes. Anarchic, anti-establishment, and youth rebellion incarnate… The Sex Pistols short but earth-shattering career was charged with unscripted chaos. As the Sex Pistols tore into TV host Bill Grundy live on-air in 1976 with four letter words, the UK spiralled into outrage… with th TV’s phone lines jammed with complaints. The Filth and the Fury was the headline that helped catapult the Pistol’s career into the limelight.

The 1461 shoe is printed with the front pages that subsequently dominated the British media. Detailed with punk imagery and the headlines that documented the day punk blew up, the boot is decked out with a black heel loop, sole and laces. The 1460 boot comes in black Milled Smooth leather, with emblazoned with “Sex Pistols”, “Anarchy” and “God Save The Queen” lettering across the upper, it’s finished off with a black heel loop, white stitching and black laces.

The Dr. Martens x Sex Pistols collection drops April 2020 at DrMartens.com.