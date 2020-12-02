Lids Drops Exclusive Meek Mill x Dreamchasers Hat

Just in time for the holidays, Lids teams up with Meek Mill for a new new Dreamchasers cap, following the release of Meek’s new EP, Quarantine Pack.

Available exclusively at select Lids stores and Lids.com, the new Dreamchasers cap comes in a black and white colorway and available as a New Era 59FIFTY (fitted) and 9Fifty (snapback).

The Lids x Dreamchasers cap is available now at Lids.com and Lids store for $45 – $60. A percentage of the proceeds from the individual sale of each Dreamchasers hat will go towards the REFORM Alliance, which advances criminal justice reform and aims to eradicate outdated laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States.

Meek Mill, who joined Lids as part co-owner last year, serves as co-chair of the REFORM Alliance and is the co-founder of the organization alongside Michael Rubin, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Laura Arnold, Michael Novogratz and Daniel S. Loeb.