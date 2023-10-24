Reebok & Global Citizen Capsule Highlight Education With New Collection

Reebok and the world’s leading advocacy organization, Global Citizen, have announced an upcoming collection that puts a spotlight on education, consisting of footwear and apparel, called Take Action.

Global Citizen’s platform empowers people to take action on the most urgent issues our world is facing, and advocates for systemic change surrounding the issues perpetuating extreme poverty. Reebok x Take Action encourages consumers to join the movement by educating themselves about some of the most prevalent issues facing vulnerable populations with a QR code on each product that drives consumers to the Global Citizen app, which has in-depth resources on these topics.

The capsule supports Reebok’s commitment to inspiring movement and encouraging people to reach their full potential, along with one of Global Citizen’s key pillars to demand equity. Alongside the collection is campaign content featuring Dieter Cantu, Texas-based changemaker and winner of the 2022 Reebok Human Rights Award (HRA). Dieter is an advocate for advancing the mental health and physical wellness of young people, and has created his own organization, Cantu’s Books, which aims to help improve literacy and reading skills among incarcerated youth.

Photos courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok x Take Action footwear and apparel collection drops November 14.