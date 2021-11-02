REEF Launches Tipsy Elves Collabo Collection

Footwear brand REEF has teamed up with holiday apparel brand Tipsy Elves for the second year for a collection of holiday slippers for both men and women.

Combining comfort and comedy, these faux shearling-lined, ugly Christmas sweater-inspired slippers are at the top of our Christmas wish list! Whether the people on your list have been naughty or nice, gift these hilarious slippers to anyone with a sense of humor.

This year, the collaboration expanded to include four men’s designs and three women’s styles. Equipped with REEF’s famous comfort and support, the cozy slippers embrace the Tipsy Elves spirit with the fun and provocative designs. The men’s styles are outfitted with some outrageous scenes – Santa doing his business on the rooftop, Jesus the birthday boy and phrases like “I saw that you nasty” and “Go big or go home”! The women’s cheeky designs include sayings like “Lookin like a snack,” “I like big bulbs” and “Sleighin it”.

The REEF X Tipsy Elves men’s and women’s Holiday Slipper collection is available NOW for purchase on REEF.com for $55.