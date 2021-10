Reebok has announced an upcoming Club C collaboration honoring the legacy of Charles and Ray Eames, dubbed the “Monotone Pack”.

The collection is the first footwear release developed in partnership with and authorized by the Eames Office — the firm that began with Charles and Ray’s marriage and move to California in 1941 and continues today, run by the third generation of the Eames family.

Known for their ground-breaking furniture creations for Herman Miller and Vitra, the husband-andwife team redefined post-war American design and shaped the 20th century with their playful yet purposeful sensibility. Eames design represents a belief that the objects in our everyday life should enrich our existence and transcend utilitarian function to connect with people on a personal level.

Like the evergreen Eames Chairs, heritage silhouettes like the Club C feel as fresh and relevant as ever today. Subtle lo-fi looks and functional versatility make the Club C a shoe that adapts effortlessly to the wearer’s lifestyle. This made it the perfect silhouette for their collaboration.

The Reebok x Eames Black & White Club C features heritage accents like original size tongue tags, squared-off window boxes, die-cut tooling, classic logos, and a restored internal arch bandage for enhanced fit and comfort. The arch bears a custom Reebok x Eames print to integrate the partnership at a functional level. Grey soles and woven EAMES tags are subtle accents that speak to the industrial imperatives underlying the output of the Eames Office, while the insole bursts with a colourful triangle print as a tribute to Charles and Ray’s gifted eyes and the Eameses’ sublime mastery of detail.

In the “Ray Eames Signature Pack”, the collaborators showcase Ray Eames’ immense talents as a visual artist with a second drop—the Ray Eames Signature Pack available later this season. The pack will feature a reproduction of her Composition painting of 1939 and the Eames Dot Pattern textile print of 1947, with more information to come.

Both will be packaged in a special box modelled after the Eames House — Case Study House No. 8 — in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. An example of egalitarian post war suburban architecture, the house embraces industrial innovation while retaining the warmth and human scale of a loving family home. Charles and Ray lived together in the Eames House until their passing. Today, it is a tribute to the couple’s design ethos and an exemplar of sustainable building.

The Reebok x Eames Club C “Monotone Pack” drops exclusively on Eamesoffice.com and Reebok.com October 15, before receiving a wider global release on October 21 from select retailers.