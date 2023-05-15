Quiksilver & Pacifico Release Second Sustainable Apparel Capsule

Quiksilver and Baja-born beer brand Pacifico have officially released their second collaborative apparel collection.

Last summer, the brands launched their first capsule together, and this year’s collection builds upon the original Quiksilver x Pacifico release. With an emphasis on celebrating natural spaces, the newly released collection focuses on essentials for the beach, delivering a complete assortment of sustainably made tees, tanks, hats, boardshorts and a cooler, all of which feature original Quiksilver x Pacifico artwork.

The new Quiksilver x Pacifico collection is symbolic of both brands’ pursuit of preserving the great outdoors and inspiring adventure for future generations, with sustainability, surf and adventure being their top priorities.

In addition to their independent sustainability efforts, Quiksilver has entered into a partnership with SeaTrees this year to support the planting and restoration of blue-carbon coastal ecosystems around the world. This year’s Quiksilver x Pacifico collaboration supports this partnership and highlights the brands’ shared values around taking care of the places we play. The donation to SeaTrees supported by the Quiksilver x Pacifico collaboration directly supports the various SeaTrees restoration initiatives, allowing SeaTrees to invest in more blue-carbon projects and, ultimately, take one step closer to its goal of supporting 100 projects by 2030. Last year, Quiksilver and Pacifico organized beach cleanups in correspondence with the apparel collection’s release, and this year’s Quiksilver partnership with SeaTrees symbolizes a continuation of maintaining ocean health, this time from the water.

As Quiksilver and Pacifico are continually conscious of environmental footprint, products within the latest capsule have been designed with the Earth in mind, using recycled yarns and organic cotton and utilizing recycled plastic bottles to make boardshorts. The capsule includes hats made from NetPlus® by Bureo®, a raw material created from South American recycled fishing nets. From boardshorts made from recycled plastic bottles to hats embroidered with recycled yarns and tees made with 100% organic cotton, the collection has been thoughtfully designed to minimize environmental footprint and protect the outdoors.

The Quiksilver x Pacifico Collection is available via quiksilver.com.