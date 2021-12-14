Saucony Launches New Sneaker: the Azura Ski Jacket

Sneaker brand Saucony returns with silhouette for the Winter season — the Azura Ski Jacket.

Taking inspiration from the 90’s nylon winter bomber jacket, this sneaker “is made to elevate,” according to the brand.

“With the killer cushioning you’ve come to expect from us, The Azura Ski Jacket features bold shades of nylon, reflective details and a synthetic fur lining for the ultimate retro-ski vibe. A lightweight construction is combined with an extra smooth microsuede upper, also seen in the original 1988 model,” Saucony says in a press release.

First launched in 1988, Saucony’s Azura was originally released as a road racer with advanced technical innovation at its core. Built on the uncompromising principles of being both light and fast, the Azura’s most distinctive feature is the Torsional Rigidity Bar (TRB). Wrapping the perimeter of the shoe, the TRB was designed to disperse shock, increase energy return and enhance midfoot support. Microsuede and a distinctive ripstop mesh keeps everything light and breezy up top, ensuring the Azura delivers the perfect balance between ventilation and durability. Down below, Saucony’s patented triangular-lug rubber tread offers a grippy foundation for all-weather on just about any surface. The Azura’s logo located prominently just below the ankle adds an extra touch of 80’s flair to the visual ensemble.

The Saucony Azura Ski Jacket is available now at the brand’s online store: Saucony.com for $100 USD.