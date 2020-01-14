Vans Unveils the Stacked Pack Collection

Vans kicks off 2020 with the “Stacked Pack”, offering an elevated take on the brand’s classic footwear silhouettes.

The new drop features four of Vans’ Classic styles reinterpreted with a platform construction and dressed in an oversized rendition of Vans’ iconic Checkerboard pattern.

Models include the Era Stacked, featuring an exaggerated platform layered with gum rubber at the toe bumper and heel counter and coupled with a sawtooth outsole; the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool, both with an overstated outsole and complimented by suede uppers and accented with a full grain leather Sidestripe; and the Vans Classic Slip-On, with an all-over execution of the reworked heritage print and the two-inch platform outsole.

The Vans “Stacked Pack” is available online and in select Vans retail stores now.