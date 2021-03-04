Sneakerheads RTFKT Create Custom Sneaker Inspired by Lexus IS

What happens when sneakerheads get ahold of a luxury sport sedan? Lexus teams up with the RTFKT creative collective to find out.

To celebrate the launch of the 2021 Lexus IS, RTFKT reveals its one-of-one shoe inspired by the IS 350 F Sport Dynamic Handling Package. From an athletic stance and slimmer headlights to its carbon fiber spoiler and bold color schemes, the IS drove the creative team to design RTFKT’s first pair of footwear inspired by and partly constructed from vehicle materials.

“We wanted to make sure when the audience looks at the sneaker they instantly know it is the IS,” said Chris Le, creative director and co-founder of RTFKT. “All the intricate design elements come together, and at a first glance it’s a neckbreaker,” added Steven Zaptio, CEO and co-founder of RTFKT.

The RTFKT team first selected a base with a sole closely resembling a tire for their custom silhouette. Features on the front are shaped like the vehicle’s signature spindle grille, with 3D printed material imitating the carbon fiber spoiler of the car. The sides of the sneaker showcase Black NuLuxe with light gray stitching from the seats, with a middle silver stripe inspired by the details of the headlights. The team added an F SPORT branded tag on the side and a Lexus badge covering the top Velcro strap. Lastly, they selected a vibrant blue hue for the sneaker that most closely resembles Grecian Water, a new color for Lexus in 2021.

The process is documented sneaker creation process in a three-part video series, “Rubber & Sole,” available on Complex.com.

This partnership is part of the “All In” campaign for the new 2021 Lexus IS, where the automaker celebrates those who fully embrace their passions, while showcasing its own obsession: an unapologetically pure sport sedan.

“RTFKT put the same passion into developing this one-of-a-kind shoe that we did in developing the new 2021 Lexus IS,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. “Steven and Chris delivered a head-turning sneaker that unmistakably mirrors the bold design and impressive performance of the IS.”

Unfortunately, the special edition sneaker inspired by the 2021 Lexus IS sport sedan will not be available for sale. For more on the IS, Lexus.com.