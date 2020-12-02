Herschel Supply Celebrates 10 Years With Hot Wheels Partnership

One of our favorite accessories brands and one of our favorite toy companies have come together: Herschel Supply Co. and Hot Wheels.

Herschel announced a collaboration with Hot Wheels and Land Rover this week, honoring Herschel’s ten-year anniversary. The collaboration draws on Herschel Supply’s design DNA and celebrates ten years of travel and adventure.

The collection includes Herschel Supply’s Settlement backpack and custom Tool Kit, which feature an all-over Herschel Supply anniversary print and interior schematic print liner, with designs inspired by the brand-new Hot Wheels Land Rover Defender die-cast vehicle, created specifically to celebrate this partnership, and ten years of the Hershel brand.

Both the Settlement and Tool Kit are finished with a two-tone webbing handle, a Land Rover schematic print liner, interior Hot Wheels for Herschel Supply Collection label, and a patch pocket with Herschel Supply’s signature white woven label and screen-printed Hot Wheels and Land Rover logos. Each piece from the collection also comes with an exclusive Hot Wheels Land Rover Defender die-cast collectible vehicle decked out in classic Herschel Supply colors and motifs. The Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle will also be available for sale on Mattel Creations.

“It’s every kid’s dream to bring their favorite Hot Wheels to life, mine was the Land Rover Defender—a vehicle that has played an integral role in road trips with Herschel over the last ten years,” said Jamie Cormack, Herschel Supply Managing Director and Co-Founder. “We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Mattel and Land Rover to make that vision a reality. The team had a lot of fun putting this collection together and hope our customers enjoy it as much as we do.”



“As a beloved multigenerational brand, Hot Wheelsfans embody the action-packed lifestyle far beyond the toy box, which is why we are thrilled to partner with Herschel to create a custom backpack collection inspired by the design of the Hot Wheels Land Rover Defender die-cast vehicle,” said Ricardo Briceno, Vice President of Franchise Marketing at Mattel. “Hot Wheels, Herschel and Land Rover are all iconic, industry-leading brands and together, this partnership brings something very special to fans everywhere.”

The entire limited Hot Wheels for Herschel Supply Collection for Holiday 2020 is available now at Herschel stores and HerschelSupply.com, while the Hot Wheels Land Rover die-cast vehicle is available at MattelCreations.com.