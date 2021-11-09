Vans Introduces the SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE3 For Winter 2021

Vans returns with a new MTE collection for the Holiday 2021 season, featuring the brand’s MTE-3 technology on the classic Sk8-Hi silhouette.

Vans took what worked with their popular MTE collections and supercharged the line with the expanded MTE-3 feature set, which will be the most technically advanced all-weather product from Vans yet. The SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE-3 delivers on MTE’s promises of Moisture Management, Thermoregulation and Traction in cold and wet environments.

The SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE-3 features a Gore-Tex Moisture Management, an industry leader in high-performance waterproof-breathable technology since 1969. Each square inch of a GORE-TEX membrane has nine billion pores—which is the key to breathability and allowing internal moisture to escape as body heat and temperature rise. Simply put, rain and snow cannot get in and the Gore-Tex “Guaranteed To Keep You Dry™” promise is trusted in any condition.

Backing the waterproof package is a 3M™ Thinsulate™ cold weather insulation that is warm, lightweight, powerful, and thin. A high warmth-to-thickness ratio enables reduced bulk and advanced freedom of movement while Thinsulate material traps more air in less space, giving your foot more room to breathe.

Lastly, the Vans SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE-3 outsole features All-Trac™ all-terrain rubber compound. All-Trac is a formula-based proprietary rubber compound developed by Vans specifically for MTE footwear that delivers true all-terrain grip, significantly aiding in overall traction and upgrading all MTE-2 and MTE-3 styles. This specialized all-season formula is further optimized with increased flexibility which allows lugs to bend with terrain changes, creating more surface area and better variable adaptability. From wet or dry city streets, to the unpredictably of the unpaved, All-Trac delivers a new level of adventure-based opportunity all year long.

The SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE-3 shows up for holiday 2021 in a refined stealth/black asphalt combination, as well as Vans’ iconic Checkerboard in true white and black. Additional SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE-3 styles include sandshell/cornstalk and the rucksack in covert green/black.

The SK8-Hi GORE-TEX® MTE-3 is available now. Visit Vans.com for more info.