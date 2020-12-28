Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” Drops December 31

Reebok has announced the official release of the anticipated Question Mid “Yellow Toe” – the third and final installment of its “Alternates” heritage basketball pack introduced this past November.



Reebok’s “Alternates” pack features three special takes on the brand’s iconic basketball models, including the previously-released Kamikaze II in black/green/red, Question Mid in black/gold and forthcoming Question Mid “Yellow Toe”, with each model paying homage to historic alternate uniforms of the ‘90s, ‘00s and today.

Debuted on court by pro point guard Quinn Cook during the 2020 playoffs, Question Mid “Yellow Toe” pays homage to the team’s special all-white alternates typically worn on Sundays and for holiday games.













The Question Mid “Yellow Toe” is available for purchase globally beginning 12AM EST on December 31 from Reebok.com, Shoe Palace, Foot Locker and Champs Sports, among other local retailers.