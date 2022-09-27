BN3TH Launches New Base Layer Collections

BN3TH, known for its technical line of men’s underwear and gear, has expanded their base layer collections. Its award-winning Merino Wool Base Layers are now accompanied by the brand’s new Pro Ionic base layers & Infinite Base layers.

These base layers are absolute essentials, whether for cold-weather sports or simple street-style layering. Both new collections use Anti-stink technology and BN3TH’s patented bottom pouch technology, MyPakage.

Further details are below:

Pro Ionic – The ultimate performance base layer featuring permanent silver anti-odor technology and breathable/moisture-wicking fabric designed for the most challenging pursuits. IONIC+™ NO STINK fibers are found in BN3TH’s Infinite and Pro product series, preventing bacteria from forming at its source and last for the life of the product (this won’t wash out, therefore harmful residue isn’t washing into the ground and oceans). This also allows for fewer washes to help save water.

Infinite Ionic – Ultra-soft, breathable, lightweight Tencel™ Modal meets the moisture-wicking properties of IONIC+™ No-Stink Technology to create the Ultimate Full Length Base Layer. TENCEL originates from the renewable raw material wood that is compostable and biodegradable certified, and thus can fully revert back to nature.

Merino Wool – This lightweight Merino Wool Base Layer will keep your body temperature regulated & your odor in check throughout your active pursuits regardless of the temperature outside.

