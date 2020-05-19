Etnies Unveils “Competition Pack” Influenced By Ryan Sheckler, Matt Berger & Chris Joslin

Etnies has proudly introduced a new footwear release, dubbed “The Competition pack.”

The drop offer etnies silhouettes, combined with the most durable & technical styles created for the demands of the streets and performance in competition. The pack is influenced by skaters Ryan Sheckler, Matt Berger and Chris Joslin.

Sneakers in the release include The Marana, Veer, Score and Joslin 2, each equipped with etnies’ 3x more durable Michelin outsole and custom “e” logo placement.









Head to etnies.com to check out the full Competition pack, available now.