LaMelo Ball Unveils First Lifestyle Shoe With PUMA

PUMA Hoops and basketball star LaMelo Ball are unveiling their first-ever co-designed lifestyle shoe, dubbed the LaFrancé.

Created through intimate collaboration between LaMelo Ball and the PUMA design team, the LaFrancé gets its inspiration and name from LaMelo’s namesake lifestyle brand, which fuses different inspirations from streetwear fashion, sport and lifestyle.

The LaFrancé silhouette represents a new take on Melo with an elevated, chunky street-inspired take to off-court fashion fueled by his flare and energy. It boasts an all-red fiery upper and chunky silhouette, the “Amour” colorway is a nod to the overstated aesthetics of Y2K skate culture; and is just the first of many LaFrancé colorways to come.

Photos courtesy of PUMA

LaFrancé will be accompanied by a apparel pieces, such as graphic tees, a mesh tank, short, and track pants.

Photo courtesy of PUMA

“If you know Melo, you know he does everything large. From the chain to the logos, to the car, dude’s living large! So, we had to come through with a silhouette to fit that profile. The skate inspired, chunky upper and cup sole felt like the obvious sweet spot for Melo’s first lifestyle shoe,” said Noah Bice (PUMA Hoops Designer of LaFrancé).

The PUMA x LaMelo Ball LaFrancé and accompanying pieces drops May 17th at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs and select retailers worldwide.