’47 Partners with Ebbets Field Flannels for Headwear Collections

Sports lifestye brand ’47 has launched their first-ever collaboration with Ebbets Field Flannels, who are widely known for their authentic historic representations of baseball styles.

For this new collaboration, the two iconic sportswear brands have teamed up to create two limited edition collections of high-quality MLB headwear, crafted with historical features of each team. One collection will be available only from ’47, and the other available only from Ebbets Field Flannels. The two companies will release their respective collections simultaneously on April 11th.

’47 will be offering the MLB Press Pin Collection, which is a unique part of baseball history. Press Pins were distributed to the media for press box access before the advent of the modern press credential. This collection features vintage-inspired garment-washed twill ’47 CLEAN UPs for 16 historic National and American League teams, each adorned with chain stitch embroidered felt appliqué recreations of classic press pins. This limited-edition collection will only be available at 47Brand.com.

Photos courtesy of 47 Brand

Ebbets Field Flannels will be offering the Golden Age MLB Cap Collection, featuring the original 16 National and American League teams from the first half of the 20th Century. Each cap tells a story, from the first decade of the modern era, to the early 1950s. This one-time curated limited release will only be available from Ebbets Field Flannels website at Ebbets.com.

The ’47 x Ebbets two limited-edition collections are available beginning April 11th on their respective websites either on 47Brand.com or Ebbets.com.