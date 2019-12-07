Dr. Martens Collaborates With Bodega

Dr. Martens continues their list of strong collaborations, collaborating with bi-coastal streetwear store Bodega for this new take on their signature 1461 Smooth.

The collaboration boot features an embossed Bodega logo on the toe, a black suede heel strip and tongue, and lastly, the phrase “hidden in plain sight” debossed on the sides.

In the words of Dr. Martens, the “shows off the best of Bodega’s street-savvy style, while maintaining its original Dr. Martens DNA.”

The Dr. Martens x Bodega 1461 Smooth is available now at DrMartens.com.