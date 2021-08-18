Reebok Reveals New Classic Leather Legacy AZ Silhouette

Reebok has unveiled a new silhouette inspired by the archival AZTEC II, dubbed the Classic Leather Legacy AZ.

The Classic Leather Legacy AZ is a re-imagined take on Reebok’s Classic Leather Legacy, featuring contemporary shapes and materials with a retro design ethos.

Reebok leveraged the AZTEC II’s original design as a blueprint for creating the new Classic Leather Legacy AZ. To modernize the silhouette, Reebok incorporated angular design lines, a midsole shelf, and a modernized bottom, reflecting a fast, futuristic design cue. Additionally, the Classic Leather Legacy AZ incorporates the return of a back heel clip, a detail that Reebok often incorporated into its shoes in the past and for this model, has been exaggerated to appeal to today’s consumer.

The Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ ($85) is set to release August 19 in several colorways at Reebok.com and select retailers. Select colorways are currently available on Reebok.com for Reebok UNLOCKED members.