HUF Drops Summer 2020 Collection With bLAck pARty

HUF has released its Summer 2020 collection, featuring a range of new apparel and accessories that celebrates its 18-year legacy, which is shown here in this new lookbook starring LA-based singer-songwriter and producer bLAck pArty.

The new Summer 2020 line features warm-weather fabrics, innovative materials, and vibrant colors, including a variety of tie-dye washes, all-over prints, and neon pops. The collection also sees the revival of 90’s-famed Hypercolor technology in the “Color-Tech Triple Triangle Tee” and highlights UV-reactive color changing graphics in the “UV Floral Button-Up Shirt.”

Key pieces include the retro sportswear-inspired “Reflective Warm-Up Jacket”, which features zip-off sleeves transforming the jacket into a breathable vest, completed by the tear-away “Reflective Warm-Up Pant.” It also features season-appropriate vintage island graphics on the “Equator Pullover Hoodie” and “Aire Jacket.”

The HUF Summer 2020 Collection is now available at HUF’s online shop and will be available at HUF flagships stores upon their re-opening.