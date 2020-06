HUF Drops Summer 2020 Collection With bLAck pARty

HUF has released its Summer 2020 collection, featuring a range of new apparel and accessories that celebrates its 18-year legacy, which is shown here in this new lookbook starring LA-based singer-songwriter and producer bLAck pArty.

The new Summer 2020 line features warm-weather fabrics, innovative materials, and vibrant colors, including a variety of tie-dye washes, all-over prints, and neon pops. The collection also sees the revival of 90โ€™s-famed Hypercolor technology in the “Color-Tech Triple Triangle Tee” and highlights UV-reactive color changing graphics in the “UV Floral Button-Up Shirt.”

Key pieces include the retro sportswear-inspired “Reflective Warm-Up Jacket”, which features zip-off sleeves transforming the jacket into a breathable vest, completed by the tear-away “Reflective Warm-Up Pant.” It also features season-appropriate vintage island graphics on the “Equator Pullover Hoodie” and “Aire Jacket.”

The HUF Summer 2020 Collection is now available at HUFโ€™s online shop and will be available at HUF flagships stores upon their re-opening.