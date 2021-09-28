Alpha Industries Launches Fall/Winter 2021 Starring Maeve Reilly

Iconic American heritage brand Alpha Industries has announced the launch of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection with a new campaign starring celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly and actor Will Peltz.

Keeping in tune with Alpha Industries’ well established brand DNA, the latest seasonal collection entitled “Re: Issue” centers around self discovery by focusing on its core silhouettes and reinterpreting them for the modern consumer.

The new collection maintains Alpha Industries’ authentic design details, while reinventing key styles, as seen in this season’s new transitional quilted outerwear and non-nylon parkas, and also through new updates to iconic favorites such as the heritage M-65 Field Coat – now known as the M-65 Mod.

The campaign imagery was shot in New York City by photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis. Serving as both talent and stylist, Maeve Reilly styled the campaign shoot, where she brought to life her own vision and innate style sensibility, while staying true to the brand’s DNA. This ties back to the collection’s story of reissuing and bringing a fresh take on classic pieces.

To kick things off, Alpha Industries just released some Pre-Fall styles, which you can check out at AlphaIndustries.com.