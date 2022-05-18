BN3TH Delivers Entourage Collection For Summer 2022

Vancouver-based BN3TH, known for their line of men’s underwear and base layers, returns with new sustainable base layer shorts via their new Entourage Collection.

The newly released Entourage Collection is inspired by BN3TH’s Entourage — aka a talented group of skaters, snowboarders, artists, surfers, and bikers. It features active base layer shorts (boxer briefs) featuring EcoDry fabric, made from 100% recycled bottles.

The EcoDry fabric is more durable and breathable than ever and features a thicker logo’d waistband for ultimate control. It is made of high moisture-wicking fabric for a quick dry time, while featuring BN3TH’s patented MyPakage pouch technology

The collection features designs that are limited edition.

Shop the BN3TH Entourage Collection now at their website.