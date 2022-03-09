HUF x The Pablo Ramirez Foundation Honor Visionary Skater/Artist Pablo Ramirez

HUF has announced a new partnership with The Pablo Ramirez Foundation (PRF) to present “The Power of Pablo” – a weekend series of skateboarding, art, fashion, and music events in San Francisco.

From March 10th through March 13th, 2022, the brand will help celebrate the birthday of legendary skateboarder, artist, and musician, Pablo Ramirez, who passed away in 2019. Ramirez was on the HUF skate team and created over 2,500 paintings, poems, and drawings before his passing.

In honor of Ramirez’s life and the body of work he left behind, the HUF x PRF capsule will feature a curated selection of Pablo’s artwork and writings across a range of apparel styles including a hoodie, t-shirts, and socks.

Also included in the capsule is a special, 100 page magazine titled “Pablo: The Life, Art, and Legacy of Pablo Ramirez” published Skate Jawn and PRF to honor Pablo’s “Life Is Beautiful” spirit. Proceeds from both the HUF x PRF capsule + magazine and The Power of Pablo weekend events will benefit PRF, allowing the foundation to continue to provide opportunity and advocacy for the youth so they can reach their full potential as skateboarders, artists, and musicians.

Highlighting the weekend’s events will also be The Power of Pablo Art Show, where work from 100 artists from San Francisco and beyond will be on display. This group show will showcase emerging artists alongside established contributors such as Mark Gonzales, Alicia McCarthy, Chris Johanson, Ed Templeton, Jeffrey Cheung, Steve ESPO Powers, Matt Gonzalez, Joe Roberts, William Strobeck, Haroshi and more, as well as selected originals and reproductions from Pablo’s art collection.

The HUF x PRF capsule is set to release on March 10, 2022 and will be available for purchase on HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select HUF retailers.

For more info on the schedule of events, visit the PRF’s website.