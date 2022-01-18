Reebok teams up with Packer for a special-edition release of Allen Iverson’s iconic Answer IV inspired by the sport, style and culture of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.

As a tribute to the era “A.I.” will forever remain the champion of, Packer has created a special edition Reebok Answer IV, aesthetically engineered to feel synonymous with fondly remembered trends of that time.

The sneaker features subtle construction alterations, alongside a classic navy leather/grey mesh upper with carefully placed red accents, conjuring familiar feelings of those glorious days when AI was in his stylistic prime.

The PACKER x Reebok Answer IV “Ultramarine” drops January 21, exclusively at Packer in Jersey City and online.