Foot Locker & Wale Partner For Exclusive WWE Fandom Drop

Foot Locker has announced a partnership with Wale for the seventh annual WaleMania – a one-of-a-kind event that merges the worlds of music and sports entertainment.

For the first time, Foot Locker collaborated with Wale to design and create exclusive capsule collections to celebrate his love for the culture.

The retailer introduces “Be The Fan You Are,” a platform that celebrates the many passions of WWE fans while merging music, sports entertainment, and sneaker cultures. The first capsule collection designed by Wale for WaleMania will drop ahead of WrestleMania 37.

The drop will feature an assortment of apparel with each piece honoring the rich history of some of the greatest Black WWE Champions to grace the wrestling ring. This will be the first of a six-part capsule launching under the “Be The Fan You Are” platform. For each of the following collections over the next year, Wale will work with different collaborators to showcase the diversity of what it means to be a fan.

“We are honored to partner with Wale as part of the WaleMania initiative,” says John Hochadel, VP Commercial Concepts at Foot Locker, Inc. North America. “WaleMania marks an intersection point between music, sneaker culture and sports entertainment. The love and attachment Wale has for all three defines him as a true fan and we are excited to bring this experience to our consumers.”

To shop the first WaleMania collection, head over to FootLocker.com.