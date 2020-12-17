Vans Anaheim Factory Collection Presents: Lux Color Block Pack With Pony Hair

Vans’ Anaheim Factory Collection is back, honoring the brand’s 54-year history and heritage with this new Lux Color Block Pack… with Pony Hair.

For this release, the brand pays homage to the Old Skool 36 DX. The Classic footwear range draws inspiration from the original footwear models produced in the original Anaheim, California factory and features original design specifications used in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. This season, the Anaheim Factory assortment includes an arrangement of lux color block models using color combinations that were offered in Vans’ past that have been modernized with elevated materials for today.

Vans Old Skool 36 DX is the hero of the lux color block pack and features a multi-panel construction with premium, pony hair uppers in two-tone color assortments. Available in two retro inspired colorways from the brand past, include pink pony/true white and grey pony/true white, the Old Skool 36 DX includes a higher-glossed foxing stripe, cotton laces and includes an OrthoLite™ footbed for added comfort and support. The pony hair uppers offer an elevated materialization to the brand’s iconic Old Skool model.

The Vans Lux Color Block assortment from the Anaheim Factory Collection is available now at Vans.com.