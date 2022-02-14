Herschel Supply Introduces Weather Resistant Collection – Perfect for all Seasons

Herschel Supply has introduced a new collection for the element, the Weather Resistant Collection.

The collection features a variety of styles finished with extra weather protection, making each piece perfect for journeys in the snow or rain, through the city and beyond.

The Weather Resistant Collection features styles constructed with sustainable materials made from post-consumer water bottles and finished in a matte weather resistant coating, bringing together utility and classic design. Equipped with coated mesh organizer pockets and rubber detailing for communities through any season, this collection’s functional details include:

The Weather Resistant Collection is available now in five colorways – Black, Peacoat, Ash Rose, Cyber Yellow, and Silver – and is finished with a rubber Herschel Supply classic logo. You can shop the collection at Herschel.com.