Vans Spring 2020 Overply Pack

Vans continues to offer new interpretations of their classic models. The latest drop for Spring 2020 dresses three of their iconic styles with a DIY and cobbled footwear aesthetic for this “Overply” pack.

The drop includes the Vans Era, Classic Slip-On and Old Skool. The Era is layered with navy-hued canvas and leather, as well as monochromatic eyelets and handstitched detailing for a DIY-like design. The Old Skool sports heavy black canvas uppers that are complimented by a black leather Sidestripe and overlay stitched atop the vamp. And finally, the Classic Slip-On uses blanc de blac cotton canvas and leather accented with an intricately stitched sk8 quarter detailing on the toe. Each silhouette is finished with a veggie tanned leather rand, smooth sidewalls and a sawtooth sole.

The Overply pack is available now at Vans.com, Vans retail stores and select retailers worldwide.