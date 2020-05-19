Oakley Unveils New Clear Collection

Oakley has always been committed to providing athletes optical solutions to support their performance passions and day-to-day activities. This week, the iconic eyewear brand unveils their new athlete-geared line: the Oakley Clear Collection.

Consisting of both sport performance and lifestyle frames, the Clear Collection features both clear and photochromic lenses.

Made for indoor training session or just running errands, the versatile collection has you covered. The line boasts High Definition Optics, which the brand says “eliminates distortion to give you clearer, sharper, and more accurate vision”; and Plutonite® Lens, a proven and proprietary Oakley lens material designed to provide UV Blocking and Impact Protection; advanced anti-fog coating applied to back surface of lens to help prevent fogging while in usel and high-wrap frames with an extended field of view, providing increased peripheral vision, coverage, and protection.

The Oakley Clear Collection is available now at Oakley.com.