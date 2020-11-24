FaZe Clan x Casino G-Shock Limited Edition Watch

FaZe Clan teams up with Casino G-Shock for the release of their own, collaborative edition of the DW6900 timepiece.

The limited-edition drop is cloaked in FaZe Clan’s signature red tiger camo print and the case back features an engraving commemorating FaZe Clan’s 10-year anniversary this year. The watch also has a one-of-a-kind EL backlight that displays “FAZE UP” within the digital display when lit.

“G-SHOCK is a brand that all of us grew up on,” says FaZe Clan’s VP of Marketing Taav Cooperman. “We loved the idea of bringing it into our world and creating something tangible with this special collaboration, giving some of our gaming culture to the iconic brand we love so much.”

This historic collaboration comes on the heels of several successful partnerships that FaZe Clan has teamed up on in the past year, working with brands like the NFL, Anti Social Social Club, Beats by Dr. Dre, Juice WRLD and more.

The DW6900FAZE20-4CR will retail for $150 and be available for purchase starting November 27 at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, fazeclan.com and gshock.com.