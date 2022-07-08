Stadium Goods Announces Sneaker Collaboration with K-Swiss

Sneaker/streetwear marketplace, Stadium Goods, has announced an upcoming footwear collaboration with lifestyle sneaker brand K-Swiss on the STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 International.

The debut collab under Stadium Goods’ luxury streetwear brand, STADIUM, features a lifestyle colorway in a classic tennis silhouette, the Si-18 International.

Apparently, K-Swiss discovered an archived sample of the Si-18 International in a warehouse, after most original samples were long gone. While restoring it to its former glory, and alongside conversations with Stadium Goods, both brands decided to collaborate on a footwear style that used the original vintage color blocking, but with Stadium Goods’ signature colors. The hang tag on the STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 International edition mirrors the initial iconic feature, which illustrates how the D-R Cinch lacing system works.

The second iteration, coming this fall, will be a reimagination of the same silhouette that ties into K-Swiss’ roots in mountaineering and outdoors.

The STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 International drops July 14 at Stadium Goods stores in New York and Chicago, and online at StadiumGoods.com, Farfetch.com, and KSwiss.com.

To celebrate the launch, Stadium Goods and K-Swiss will be hosting an installation on July 14 at the Stadium Goods’ Chicago store, located at 60 East Walton Street on the Magnificent Mile.

