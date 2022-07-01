Vault by Vans & Joe Freshgoods Unveil Exclusive “The Honeymoon Stage” Drop of OG Style 36’s

Vault by Vans welcomes acclaimed designer and creative director, Joe “Freshgoods” Robinson, to the family… and release a three-piece drop based on the OG Style 36 LX.

The West Side, Chicago native brings his penchant for storytelling and design together to unveil a Vault by Vans footwear offering. The OG footwear lineup is drops as part of the opening of Joe Freshgoods’ latest retail concept store that opens on July 1 at 1008 W Lake, Unit 2, Chicago, IL 60607.

“Every Now and Then” will serve as a creative space and gallery for all of Joe’s projects fashioned with showcases from upcoming architects and wears from local black artists. The unconventional retail and resource space will represent and reflect ever present change.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to partner with iconic brands, it’s one of those things I never thought I would get the chance to do. When it comes to classic streetwear, I feel like at some point in your career you have to have a Vault by Vans collab—it’s an iconic brand with iconic silhouettes,” says Joe Robinson, creative director of Joe Freshgoods. “It’s dope to be able to lend our culture and where we come from to such an enigmatic brand— to become a part of that legacy. It’s going to be a really big year for us and I’m excited to see all of these ideas come to life.”

For his debut Vault by Vans designs, Joe Freshgoods put his signature aesthetic onto the OG Style 36 LX. The Honeymoon Stage Pack is available in three colorways including red, khaki and pink, a nod to his signature intro colorways. The Sidestripe emblazoned silhouette unites Vault by Vans and Joe Freshgoods through an update to the brand’s signature checkerboard print with JFG initials printed amongst the checks and a tonal leather Sidestripe. Each model showcases gentle suede uppers with pigskin leather binding, a vintage marshmallow outsole and tonal Vault by Vans heel scab.

To help launch the collection, Joe Freshgoods tapped Chicago comedian Korporate to review his first collaboration with Vault by Vans, a comedic approach to the reviews his releases have garnered.

The Vault by Vans and Joe Freshgoods “The Honeymoon Stage” pack is available now, as part of the opening for Every Now and Then at 1008 W Lake, Unit 2, Chicago, IL 60607, as well various pop-up locations to be announced at a later date.

For more information, and where to purchase, please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops and JoeFreshgoods.com.