Broken Promises Unveils “No Brain No Pain” Collection

Broken Promises has unveiled their next drop: the “No Brain No Pain” collection, set to drop Saturday (May 16).

Key pieces from the “No Brain No Pain” drop includes the Temperal Tie Dye Sweat Set in a crystal wash blue; the Gigawatts Sweatsuit with electrified sleeves; and a custom polo t-shirt. Through the brand’s signature story-telling of human emotions and shared experiences, the collection features graphics and phrases such as “I can’t feel my face” and “Last time was the last time, but here we are again” across a range of unisex t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories.

Broken Promises’ “No Brain No Pain” drops May 16 at the brand’s online store BrokenPromisesCo.com.